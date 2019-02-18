United Way preparing for Impact Awards

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSV) is now taking reservations for its Impact Awards ceremony being held March 14 in Abingdon.

The awards celebrate the Southwest Virginia region’s accomplishments and recognizes those who helped United Way fight for the health, education and financial stability of the region’s citizens.

The program runs 5:30-8 p.m. at SWVA Higher Education Center, The Grand Ballroom, 1 Partnership Circle, Abingdon. To register, contact the United Way office at 276-525-4057.

Pulaski County United Way merged with United Way of Southwest Virginia in September, partly as a way to grow its voice in Richmond. UWSV is said to be one of the top 10 best United Way agencies in the nation.

