Traveling nurse sentenced for tampering with drug

ABINGDON — A traveling nurse, who replaced vials of fentanyl with saline while working in Roanoke in 2017, will serve 42 months in federal prison.

Joseph Edward Howard, 34, of Ashland, Ky., pleaded guilty to one count of tampering … with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or serious injury.

According to evidence, Howard worked as a traveling nurse in Roanoke between November and December 2017. During that time, he tampered with vials of liquid fentanyl, extracted the fentanyl for his personal use and replaced it with saline. Howard caused the diluted vials to be available for use by patients at the hospital where he worked.

“Fentanyl and other powerful opioids are being abused at epidemic rates across the country,” United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said. “Hospitals, doctor’s offices, pharmacies and manufacturers must do everything in their power to track and control every dose of these addictive and often-abused drugs to ensure they are being used in accordance with limited prescribed uses.”

Referring to the fact patients were subjected to diluted doses of the pain medication, Mark S. McCormack of the Federal Drug Administration said, “Patients deserve to have confidence they are receiving the proper treatment from those entrusted with providing their medical care.” McCormack is special agent in charge of FDA Office of Criminal Investigations’ Metro Washington Field Office.

“As part of the FDA’s comprehensive work to address the opioid epidemic, the agency will continue to hold medical personnel accountable when they take advantage of their unique position and tamper with drugs needed by their patients, especially when such tampering could cause unnecessary pain and suffering,” McCormack added.

Written by: Editor on February 27, 2019.

Comments

comments