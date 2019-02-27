Time to honor county’s ‘Leading Lights’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — New River Valley Leading Lights is once again seeking nominations from Pulaski County for its 10th annual volunteer awards.

Nominations of outstanding volunteers are open through midnight March 4 and can be made at www.leadinglightsnrv.org. Past nominees who were not selected as distinguished recipients may be nominated again.

In addition to one Lifetime Volunteer Achievement award selected from throughout the NRV, awards also are presented in three divisions: Community, High School and College.

Nominees must be current residents of the NRV or, if being nominated for a student category award, must be currently enrolled in a NRV school or college. Winners in each category are selected on the following criteria:

Strong community involvement;

Demonstrated lifestyle of dedicated, continuous, long-term involvement to the community;

Proven leadership, and

Creativity in initiating and implementing projects that lead to a better quality of life

Seven awards are presented in the Community category — two in Montgomery County (due to population) and one each in Radford City and the counties of Pulaski, Floyd and Giles. Two awards each are presented in the High School and College categories

Groups and organizations cannot be nominated.

Awards will be presented at Leading Lights’ annual banquet April 11 at Virginia Tech German Club.

