By DAVID GRAVELY

Three Pulaski County High School names have been listed among those who were recognized as a part of the 2018-19 All-River Ridge District team.

Sophomore A.J. McCloud was selected as an honorable mention. He is joined in that group by Adnan Jasarevic of Cave Spring, Leroy Thomas of Patrick Henry, Josh Bryan of Salem, Abdul Dleaney, Matthew Collins and Jake Clemons of Christiansburg, Drew Babcock of Blacksburg and Kelly Mitchell and Grayson Carroll of Hidden Valley.

Senior Benjamin Poe was selected as a member of the second unit. He is joined on the second team by John Stockstill and Devon Russell of Patrick Henry, Jalen Buster of Cave Spring, Joe Lichtenstein of Hidden Valley, MJ Hunter of Christiansburg, Ethan English of Salem and cole Epperley of Blacksburg.

Junior Dillon Porter was named as a member of the first team. He is joined by Crawford Enyart and Parker Huffman of Cave Spring, Grant Johnson of Blacksburg, Dayshawn Caldwell of Patrick Henry, Isaac Hayden of Christiansburg and Isaiah Donaldson and Alex Blanchard of Salem.

The River Ridge District Player of the Year and Coach of the Year were not listed in the news release, sent out from Patrick Henry High School.

The Cougars, after winning their game against Alleghany Monday, will travel to Danville Friday for a matchup with the GW Danville Eagles in the opening round of the Region 4D tournament. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

