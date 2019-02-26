Thomas Franklin ‘Frank’ Waller

Thomas Franklin “Frank” Waller, age 86, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at New River Valley Medical Center.

Born Jan. 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Thomas Robert Waller and Viola Spencer Waller. All of his brothers, Lawrence, Bruce, Ellis, Jack, Walter, and sisters, Ola Walk, Alice Wright, and Ester Gravley, also preceded him in death.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post #58 in Dublin, Va.

He is survived by his longtime friend, Robert Roseberry, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Mike Coleman and Robert Roseberry officiating. Interment follows at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va., where he will receive full military honors, with the Rev. Mike Honaker officiating.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

