‘The Book’ draws crowd

Melinda Williams/SWT

Ron Peterson, author of “Under the Trestle,” drew a large crowd to Pulaski’s Historic Train Depot Saturday for a brief discussion and book signing. The book details the 1980 “no-body” conviction of Stephen Epperley, who was convicted of murdering Radford University co-ed Gina Renee Hall. Also present were the case’s lead investigator Austin Hall, prosecuting attorney Everett Shockley, and Epperley’s defense attorneys David Warburton and Glenwood Lookabill.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

