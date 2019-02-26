Teen dead, second charged after dispute

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

One Pulaski County teen is dead and a second is charged with murder after a verbal argument ended in a stabbing Saturday.

Virginia State Police reports Brent E. Harrell, 19, stabbed Chandler S. Dowell, 19, of Fairlawn, during a verbal altercation outside Harrell’s home in the 7800 block of Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin. VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m.

Dowell was declared dead following transport to a nearby hospital. His body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Geller said the weapon was recovered at the scene. Harrell also was arrested without incident at the scene. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Geller said the investigation is ongoing by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations of the Wytheville Field Office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Pulaski County General District Court.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s division at the Wytheville Field Office.

No further details are being released.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

Comments

comments