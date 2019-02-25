Taking the Leap on Main Street

By WILLIAM PAINE

West Main Street in downtown Pulaski is going through some changes, as some crafty entrepreneurs have found a way to finance major building renovations using available capital.

As any passerby can see, 94 West Main Street at the Corner of Jefferson Avenue is going through major renovations. On the south side of the street, another building, with entrances at 85, 87 and 89 West Main Street, is also undergoing major construction.

The Virginia Housing Development Authority lists the rehabilitation of these two buildings as the first pilot project dedicated to renovating this section of West Main Street.

Steve Critchfield, who is CEO of West Main Development, is the biggest investor in this downtown development project. To make it happen, Critchfield had to secure $1.4 million, which is the approximate cost of renovating these buildings. Both buildings were constructed around the turn of the 20th century.

Financing for the project did not go as smoothly as expected.

“I had two people I was in partnership with … they bailed,” said Critchfield. “So I was either going to lose my investment or see it through. I decided to see it through. Someone’s got to take the leap.”

Seeing the project through involved finding all sources of available funds. Critchfield calls this strategy “Capital Stacking,” which he considers a necessity.

“Because redoing these buildings in these areas, the way the towns are, doesn’t make sense,” said Critchfield. “No one wants to invest money when there’s a good possibility that the buildings aren’t going to find businesses to rent the space.”

Luke Allison, who just celebrated his 27th birthday this week, is the Adviser and Project Manager for the renovation.

“One of the biggest things about this project is the fact that we’ve been able to acquire so much capitol for this without having to dig so much in our pockets,” said Allison.

For starters, pre-development grant money from the Virginia Housing Development Authority was available and since these buildings both include affordable apartments, VHDA Workforce Housing Grant money was also available.

These grants are both worth tens of thousands of dollars each.

These buildings are also within the town of Pulaski’s Enterprise Zone. When the buildings pass inspection and become ready for occupancy, grant money will also be available because they are within this Enterprise Zone. West Main Development will be applying for Enterprise Zone funds in the spring of 2020 and expects to receive approximately $100,000 from this source.

Most intriguingly, both federal and state tax credits are available for renovating historic buildings of this type. Federal tax credits are worth 25 percent of the cost of renovations, while the state of Virginia offers tax credits worth 20 percent of the renovation costs. For a project costing $1.4 million, that comes out to approximately $630,000. Critzer and company did not need the credits to reduce their tax burden but they are transferrable. It turns out corporations and even wealthy individuals can buy and then use these credits to reduce their tax burden.

But there’s a catch. Normally, a syndicator, which is a company that specializes in tax credits, acts as a middleman between the buyer and the seller of this commodity. According to Allison, the syndicator’s fees for this project would have been in excess of $200,000.

“That works fine for a five or six million dollar project,” said Critchfield. “For a project this size, you can’t do it. By the time you actually get the check it’s not worth all the work and the hoops.”

Aside from the complex accounting and legal work involved, the major task of a syndicator is finding someone to buy the tax credits. Allison and Critchfield took on the task of doing the work of a syndicator themselves and found a buyer for their tax credits in the form of the First Bank and Trust of Abingdon.

“So, what this project did for the first time in Virginia history, is we got rid of the syndicator and went directly to the investor, who buys the tax credits,” Critchfield explained. “Rather than getting $150,000 to support this project, we’re getting more like $600,000. No one had done it. The only reason we did it was because I was desperate. So we came up with this new concept that State Delegate Nick Rush and everybody is excited about because they want to emulate it across all of rural Southwest Virginia and places like the Eastern Shore, where the projects are small.”

Senator Mark Warner also expressed his interest in this idea when he met with Critchfield and six other Southwest Virginia entrepreneurs.

“Mark was extremely interested in our project because, as a businessman, he clearly understood the value of being able to go to an investor without a syndicator,” said Critchfield. “He’ s going to follow up in the next month and get more information.”

After doing the work of a syndicator to make this particular project viable, Luke Allison has determined to start his own syndication business especially geared to projects costing under $2 million.

“I’m going to help him set up a company that’s going to do the same thing for other projects in Pulaski and all of Virginia,” said Critchfield. “So if you have a project under $1.5 million, instead of charging $150,000, they’re going to manage a project for 35 or $40,000. This will benefit all of rural Southwest Virginia, the Eastern Shore and the Danville area where projects are small.”

Allison has yet to find a name for his new small scale syndication business but he has plenty of tasks to deal with in the meantime involving the ongoing renovation work.

“It took me three years to figure out the layout and mechanisms to get this project done in the town of Pulaski but it’s here and we’re moving very fast,” said Critchfield. “I’m very excited.”

