Sweetheart Court announced Friday

Photo Courtesy Wendy Hodge

Four names were announced Friday at the annual Sweetheart Dance naming the royal court. Junior Cody Graham was selected as the Prince. Freshman Meredith Williams was selected as the Princess. The King was freshman Jacob Johnson and the Queen was freshman Kimberly Lyons. The purpose of the dance is to raise money for a good cause. This year, funds raised were split between supporting the PCHS Competition Cheer squad and supporting the backpack program.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2019.

Comments

comments