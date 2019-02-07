Spelling Bee won by Pulaski Elementary student

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday, the Pulaski County public school system held their annual Spelling Bee in the County Administration Building. Every year for the past several years spelling bee winners from Pulaski, Critzer, Snowville, Fairlawn and Dublin Elementary Schools, as well as winners from Pulaski and Dublin Middle Schools, come together to see who can put the correct letters in the correct order to spell difficult and sometimes obscure words.

It all came down to the 39th round of spelling. After having spelled 38 words correctly Pulaski Elementary School fifth-grader Thurn Martin and Dublin Middle School eighth-grader Aaron Bennet were the only ones left at the podium.

Thurn Martin was told to spell the word etymology, which is the study of the origin of words and the way in which their meanings have changed throughout history.

Martin spelled etymology correctly.

Aaron Bennet was asked to spell boudoir, a word with French origins which relates to a woman’s private sitting room.

Bennett misspelled boudoir, as would the majority of individuals if asked to spell this word.

As winner, Martin will go to the regional spelling bee at William Fleming High School. If he wins there, he will progress the state level and if he wins there, it’s on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

All seven students participating in the county spelling bee won top honors in spelling bees in their respective schools.

Pulaski County Public Schools administrator Shara McLaughlin, who has been organizing this event for the past 14 years, described the atmosphere at these events.

“You’re kind of holding your breath after each word. It’s a lot of pressure and it’s super intense,” she said.

Principals from each school brought both the winners and runners-up from their own school spelling bees to Tuesdays county contest. The runners-up did not compete but after the competition, each principal took both students to lunch.

Participants in the county spelling be were as follows:

Dublin Elementary School – Tony Mooney, grade 5

Pulaski Elementary School – Thurn Martin, grade 5

Riverlawn Elementary School – Damien McPeak, grade 5

Critzer Elementary School – Kade Quesenberry, grade 5

Snowville Elementary School – Gavin Smith, grade 5

Dublin Middle School – Aaron Bennett, grade 8

Pulaski Elementary School – Swati Aggarwal, grade 6

