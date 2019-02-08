Slain trooper’s services open to public

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHILHOWIE — The visitation and funeral for slain Trooper Lucas B. Dowell is open to anyone who wishes to pay their respects, according to Virginia State Police.

Corinne Geller said members of the public are welcome to attend Friday’s visitation or Saturday’s funeral. Both are being held in Dowell’s hometown of Chilhowie.

Dowell was killed in the line of duty Monday while assisting with the execution of a search warrant in Cumberland County. A member of the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, he was shot by the sole occupant of a home upon entry to the residence.

Other officers involved in the operation subsequently killed the shooting suspect.

Dowell’s visitation is being held Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chilhowie Christian Church, 172 Apple Valley Road, Chilhowie. The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at the church and interment is at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, 538 St. James Road, Chilhowie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Virginia State Police Association Emergency Relief Fund at www.vspa.org/donate/erf.html. Contributors are asked to note in the payment reference section “in memory of” or “in honor of Lucas Dowell.”

The State Police public relations office has been asked to collect condolences for the family. They may be mailed to P.O. Box 27472, Richmond, VA 23261, or made online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

