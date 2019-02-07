Shaun Eugene Riffey,

August 9, 1962-February 5, 2019

Shaun Eugene Riffey, 56, of Narrows, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was a self employed in retail. He was preceded in death by his father, William Ernest Riffey, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Joanne S. Riffey of Pulaski; brothers and sisters-in-law, William “Bill” or “Skip” and Debbie Riffey of Greensboro, N.C., Larry and Melody Riffey of Pulaski, and Tim and Laura Riffey of Hillsville; special cousin, Peggy O’Brien of N. Andover, Mass.; very close friend, Donna Hill of Tazewell; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local humane society.

The Riffey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2019.

