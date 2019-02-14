School board mulls new policies, budget priorities

By WILLIAM PAINE

This month’s school board meeting began with the usual celebration of employees, teachers and students of the month, after which school superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers presented each board member with a gift bag in recognition of School Board Appreciation Month.

Pulaski County is not the only one recognizing their board members, as 132 other school divisions throughout the state are celebrating the work of more than 800 school board officials in Virginia.

Teresa Harless, Director of Human Resources in Pulaski County schools, presented a Boundary Policy with the purpose of establishing a code of conduct for interactions between students and school staff.

“It establishes a foundation for the employees so that they know what their professional boundaries are,” said Harless. “It’s definitely good when they know our expectations in regards to their interactions with students.”

But has this been an issue?

“In all school divisions, at some point, it has been an issue,” Harless continued. “Not specifically ours but other school divisions as well, so I think it’s best to have this policy so that we can avoid any potential problems.”

Some examples listed as inappropriate interactions under the guidelines include having physical contact with a student that could reasonably be interpreted as constituting sexual harassment, showing pornography to a student and engaging in banter or jokes of a sexual nature with students.

The list goes on to include most any private or non-school related interactions with students that don’t include the parents of those students.

A list of capital improvement priorities for the 2019/2020 school year was approved at this week’s meeting.

Priority one was listed as the conversion of Pulaski County High School’s CTE building from an electric to a gas heating system. This project would involve installing two new boilers, as well as installing a new water pipe system at a projected cost of just under one million dollars.

Priority two involves the replacement of the exterior doors, door frames and hardware at Pulaski County High School at a cost of $300,000.

Priority three involves replacing approximately 30 doors, door frames and hardware in the old section of Dublin Elementary school at a cost of $85,000.

The doors at both schools are said to be in need of constant repairs but making these entrances more secure is very much part of the reason that they are scheduled for replacement.

Priority four is the replacement of the plumbing pipes at Dublin Elementary School at a cost of $85,000 and several thousands more if asbestos removal is required.

Priorities five, six and seven are all about roof repairs. Priority five, the PCHS band/choir room, has been leaking for at least a year and repairing it will cost $400,000.

Priority six, Critzer Elementary School’s roof, is original to the building and is said to be in the worst condition of any roof in the Pulaski public school system. Priority seven involves repairing Snowville Elementary School’s roof. It is believed that both the Critzer and Snowville schools will need their entire roofs replaced, which will together cost in excess of two million dollars.

