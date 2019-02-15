School Board Appreciation Month

Pulaski County Public Schools will join 132 other school divisions throughout the state to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month in February. Almost 850 elected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Advancing Opportunities for All,” reflects the top priority of local school board members as they advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders on behalf of the students.

The foundation of school leadership is ensuring equal learning opportunities for all students. We are proud of our division, and School Board Appreciation Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected trustees.

In Pulaski County Public Schools, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They preserve the core of our democracy – public education.

The men and women serving on the Pulaski County School Board are Mr. Timothy Hurst, Chairman, Mr. Michael Barbour, Vice Chairman, Mr. William Benson, Dr. Paige Cash, Ms. Beckie Cox.

