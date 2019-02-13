Sandra Kay Orey White

Sandra Kay Orey White, age 70, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with her Lord Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, and is now in her heavenly home.

Born May 5, 1948, in Giles County, Va., she was the daughter of the late John Shuler Orey and Flossie May Patton Orey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Joe” Eccles White Jr.; son, Mark Anthony White; four brothers, Bob, Jim, Junior and Dave Orey; three sisters, Hazel Perdue, Judy Buchanon and Marie Albert.

She was a very devoted Christian and member of Brush Arbor Worship Center, Pulaski, Va.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Wayne White of Pulaski, Va.; special granddaughter, Chantale White of Pulaski, Va.; great-grandson, Micah; brother, D.R. Orey and wife, Brenda, of Dublin, Va.; sisters, Frances Monk of Narrows, Va., Betty Harden of Ceres, Va.; sister-in-law, Ruth Orey of Narrows, Va., and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Carson Linkous officiating. Interment follows at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery, Bland, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

February 13, 2019

