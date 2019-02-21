Ryland Homer Kimbler

Ryland Homer Kimbler, age 69, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at New River Valley Medical Center.

Born Feb. 6, 1950, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Homer Harvey Kimbler and Estella Louise Long Kimbler. His wife, Shelby Kimbler; brother, Jesse Kimbler, and infant sister also preceded him in death.

Ryland was a veteran of the United States Air Force with 20 years of service.

He is survived by his fiancée, Mary Duke of Franklin, Va.; nieces, Missy Kimbler of Dublin, Va., and Teresa Covey Parker of Woodstock, Ga.; nephews, Keith and Alice Covey, Jim Covey and David Taylor, Mike Covey, Chip (Ann) Atkins, and sister-in-law, Lana Atkins.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Herman Sarver officiating. Interment follows at Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Pulaski, Va., where he is receiving military honors.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

The family is meeting at the home of Keith and Alice Covey, 4614 Miller Lane, Pulaski, Va.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 21, 2019.

Comments

comments