Roseberry named PCHS Teacher of the Month

William Paine/SWT

Teacher of the Month for January 2019 is Ms. Becky Roseberry. In the nomination it said, “Becky is 100 percent invested in her high school students learning to be quality early child care providers. The number of high school students requesting to take her class is increasing, and the number of preschool students on the waitlist is growing too. Through her leadership, the Early Childhood Education program adopted an educational curriculum, so her high-schoolers are learning to provide a quality education to preschool students in addition to learning about growth and development during preschool ages. She is a team player in every sense of the word, and her students, big and little, adore her.”

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2019.

