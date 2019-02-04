Robinson Tract cattle theft probed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County authorities are investigating the theft of eight head of cattle from a field in Robinson Tract during January.

Livestock owner Cecil King said the eight 600-pound Angus-cross steers were in a field at the foot of the mountain, in an area that’s visible from the road, but not from any occupied residences. Each has a value of $750.

This is the first time he’s had a livestock theft in many years of farming.

The eight steer were the remnants of a 135-head herd he transported to a Marion pre-conditioning feed yard prior to the theft. King said they were unable to get those eight to the loading area and the ground was so wet they were concerned about getting stuck in the field if they tried to reach them.

King speculates the thieves locked the cattle into a four-acre field when they went to drink water. They could have left and then come back later to run the cattle into a holding area for loading. Someone who is familiar with the process “could have been in and out in less than 10 minutes without any problems,” he said.

He feels sure the thieves are familiar with the process and that they cased the area to determine the best time to take the livestock.

A lock was broken to access the loading area.

King said several things have been stolen in that area recently. He thinks this is the only livestock theft, but isn’t certain.

The cattle have ear tags. Although the tags could be removed, King said they still are identifiable as his due to another method of marking he uses.

