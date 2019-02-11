Robbery conspiracy suspects among indicted

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two men accused of robbing a man on Newbern Road last summer are among those indicted by Pulaski County’s grand jury in January.

Austin Tyler Morse Lenoir, 23, of Dublin, and Carlton Malek Shabash Roland, 19, of Pulaski, each were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to January indictments, which were just unsealed in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Pulaski Police said at the time of the Lenoir’s and Roland’s arrest that a male victim reported being robbed and assaulted in the area of Newbern Road and Craig Street around 9:51 p.m. July 17. The man told police his wallet was taken before the men fled the scene on foot.

Lenoir was quickly located in the area and placed under arrest for robbery. Roland was later arrested on the same charge.

According to court records, Roland is yet to be tried on either of his charges. His next court date is March 13.

Court records show Lenoir pleaded guilty to his conspiracy charge Jan. 30 and the robbery charge was not prosecuted. He was sentenced to serve half of an eight-year sentence and will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

Two other men indicted on robbery charges in January also pleaded guilty early last week.

Dorrien Shaquon Miller, 19, of Pulaski, and Meliza Juan Prim, 24, of Christiansburg, each pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with an armed robbery on Deerfield Drive in Pulaski July 22. They are to be sentenced May 6.

Other indictments handed down during the January grand jury term were:

