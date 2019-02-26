Reward upped for Bluefield man

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The search for a West Virginia man wanted in the shooting of a Bluefield, Virginia police officer has now spread to the Lynchburg and Roanoke region.

State and federal law enforcement are following up on information that indicates the Donquale “DJ” Gray, of Bluefield, WV, may now be hiding in the hills of Virginia.

Gray is wanted in Virginia for attempted capital murder of a police officer and there is a $20,000 reward being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Gray shot a 29-year-old Bluefield, VA Police Officer Saturday, Feb. 16, during a traffic stop on Route 460 near Exit 3 in the town of Bluefield, Va. The officer survived his wounds and is still recovering. For his safety, the officer’s name is not being released at this time.

Gray was the passenger in a 2008 Toyota Yaris that the officer had stopped for an equipment violation at approximately 11:45 p.m. Gray began shooting at and wounded the officer as he (the officer) was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

The first officer and a second Bluefield officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota’s driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered. Gray got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The Toyota was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, W.Va.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. He was not injured in the shooting, nor was the other Bluefield, Va. Police Officer at the scene.

Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, West Virginia State Police and local law enforcement on both sides of the state line have been following up on dozens of tips related to the possible whereabouts of Gray. Most recently Gray’s been living in Bluefield, W.Va. He is originally from Chicago, Ill., and is known to frequent family and friends in Chicago.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2019.

