By WILLIAM PAINE

A two state search is underway for Donquale Gray, who is suspected of shooting a Bluefield, Virginia, police officer Saturday night. As a result, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The incident began a few minutes before midnight Saturday, Feb. 16, when a Bluefield police officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation. The Toyota, which had been traveling east on Route 460, pulled off to the shoulder near Exit 3 (which is within the town limits of Bluefield, Va.).

Seated inside the Toyota was an adult male driver and Gray, the front-seat passenger. According to police, during the course of the traffic stop, Gray shot and wounded the Bluefield Police officer as he was standing outside the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The first Bluefield officer and a second Bluefield officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The driver of the Toyota Yaris exited the vehicle and surrendered. The police report states that Gray got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The Toyota was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. He was not injured in the shooting, nor was the other Bluefield Police officer at the scene.

Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, West Virginia, is now wanted by the Virginia State Police for attempted capital murder of a police officer. The wounded police officer is still being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about Gray and/or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

