Reward increased for information related to police shooting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Acting United States Marshal Richard Sellers and Bluefield, Virginia Police Chief M. Shane Gunter announced the raising of the reward amount to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of fugitive Donquale Gray.

The reward had been $10,000 for information relating to the capture of Gray with $5,000 supplied by the U.S. Marshals Service and the other $5,000 offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Since then the National Police Defense Foundation’s Safe Cops Program added $10,000 to the reward and the town of Bluefield, Virginia enhanced this by adding another $5,000.

The rewards offered by U.S. Marshals, the ATFE and the town Bluefield, Virginia are offered for information which directly leads to the apprehension of Gray. The reward offered by the Safe Cop Program requires not only information leading to the arrest of Gray but also requires conviction. If all criteria are met, the total reward now stands at $25,000.

“As the fugitive investigation continues, we urge the public to provide us with information concerning Mr. Gray, as it is only a matter of time until he will likely harm another officer or citizen, ” stated Acting U.S. Marshal Richard Sellers. “Further, not only can the public utilize the previously noted email addresses, but also utilize the new U.S. Marshals Service TIPS app, which can be downloaded onto smartphones from their user stores. This is a direct channel to investigators and will allow confidentiality. We continue to urge Mr. Gray to surrender, and assure those aiding him that they will face justice as well.”

Any person, whether they are seeking the reward or wish to remain anonymous, may contact law enforcement with any information on fugitive Gray by emailing: USMS84.TIPS@USDOJ.GOV and questions@vsp.virginia.gov, or by calling their local 911 center if the information is urgent in nature and a safety issue.

According to authorities, Gray shot a 29-year-old Bluefield, VA Police Office Saturday, Feb. 16. during a traffic stop on Route 460 near Exit 3 in the town of Bluefield, Va. The officer survived his wounds and is still recovering.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrests more violent fugitives annually than all other federal agencies combined. For more information, go to www.usmarshals.gov.

Written by: Editor on February 28, 2019.

