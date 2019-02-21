Reward doubled in officer shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLUEFIELD — A reward has been doubled for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for shooting and wounding a Bluefield police officer Saturday.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) posted a $5,000 reward Monday for information leading to the apprehension of Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, W.Va. Now, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is matching that amount, to bring the total reward to $10,000.

Law enforcement officials from numerous agencies have been conducting searches 24 hours a day since the shooting to try to locate Gray, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The search is concentrated in the area of Princeton, W.Va.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help law enforcement locate this dangerous suspect. A person who would intentionally inflict harm upon a police officer, who stands as a symbol of justice within our free society, would not hesitate to harm anyone. Any tips which could aid law enforcement in apprehending this suspect would be greatly appreciated,” said Michael Baylous of USMS Southern District of West Virginia.

“ATF will work tirelessly to see that the criminal responsible for this cowardly attack is apprehended and brought to justice,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict with the Washington Field Division.

Information regarding Gray’s whereabouts can be emailed to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov or questions@VSP.VIRGINIA.GOV. If the information is urgent, call 911 or local law enforcement.

Gray is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer in the shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop. The officer, whose identity is not being released for safety reasons, is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening wounds.

The officer was shot around 11:45 p.m. Saturday after stopping a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation on Route 460. Geller said the officer was standing outside the driver side of the Toyota when Gray, a passenger in the vehicle, started shooting at him.

The driver of the Toyota exited the vehicle and surrendered. At that point, Gray got into the driver’s seat and fled in the Toyota, she said. The vehicle was found abandoned in Bluefield, W.Va. a few hours later.

The driver of the Toyota and another officer on the scene were not injured. The driver was released from custody on a traffic citation.

