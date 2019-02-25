Relocated and loving it: Neighbors Walter and Yvetta Gueste

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

While many of our readers have been graced to be born in the New River Valley, others have found their way to these parts by unexpected twists of fate. Such was the case for Walter and Yvetta Gueste, who moved here from the Chicagoland area of Illinois.

“We knew nothing about Virginia,” said Yvetta. “Never seen it. Never been here.”

Walter and Yvetta were both born in Dixmoor, Illinois, a small town located just a few miles south of the Midwest’s largest city. Though they both attended the Thornton Township High School but never met there, as Walter graduated in 1973 just as Yvetta was completing her freshman year.

In the succeeding years, Walter Gueste obtained his degree in electronic technology, while Yvetta studied accounting at the Illinois School of Commerce.

“I didn’t know Walter until he became my brother’s best friend,” Yvetta admitted.

Walter added, “She said, who is that guy?”

The two married in 1981. That same year, Walter got an engineering job with Barber-Coleman and the couple moved to Schaumburg, another suburb of Chicago. During this time, Yvetta worked in the financial departments of Chicagoland corporations.

It was in the mid-80s that Yvetta had a change of heart regarding her lifestyle.

“There was no big event,” related Yvetta. “I was just tired of the life I was living and I knew Jesus was the answer because I grew up in the church. I just was not serving him. Drinking, smoking, partying … you know, wild living. I just knew there was more to life and I woke up one Sunday morning and went to church.”

“She gave her life to the Lord before I did, which was a little means of contention because I still wanted to do what I wanted to do and she wanted to do something totally different,” Walter confided. “It’s not that I didn’t know who God was, I did because I grew up in church. It’s just that I wasn’t ready to submit and live right.”

The couple had their first child, Tiffany in 1987.

“The birth of our first child, that was a real eye opener,” said Walter. “You look in the face of a two-year-old you say … I think I might need to change some of the things I’m doing. You would hope that responsibility changes people. You would hope so. For me, it did.”

Walter subsequently landed a job with Pacific Scientific, a subsidiary of Kollmorgen, which prompted the couple to again pull up stakes and move to the city of Rockford, Illinois.

“They make large industrial motors and drives, anything that has to do with motion,” said Walter of his employer. Walter’s job, then and now, involves testing new prototypes.

Yvetta became an ordained minister in the Church of God in Christ in 1992.

As the nineties began, Walter, started to take his faith more seriously, as well. He obtained a degree in theology from the C.H. Mason Bible College and was himself ordained as a minister in the Church of God in Christ, the largest predominantly black Pentecostal Church in America, in 1994.

“It really is a call, it wasn’t something where I said, ‘Aw, I think I want to be a pastor,’” Walter explained. “When you can’t think about anything else, that’s probably what you should be doing.”

Walter became assistant pastor at the Riverside Church of God in Christ in Rockford and remained in that post for nine years. Meanwhile Yvetta to taught Bible study classes for men and women at the county jail, a service she performed for 15 years as part of their Master Builder program.

In 1993, the couple had their second child, Christopher. Though the couple where happy in Rockford, they two decided it was time for another change.

“We started out with the call to do this,” said Walter. “It was my wife and I. It’s hard to explain but when you hear it, and when you feel it, you know it’s from God.”

Walter and Yvetta had decided to form a new church called the Trinity Worship Center in Rockford, Illinois.

“Some friends that we had were having issues with their particular church at the time and they weren’t going anyplace … they were kind of lost,” related Walter. “We reached out to a group of people and they came to our house and sat around our table and we had a meeting and some prayer and we decided this is what we’re going to do. We actually started our services in a hotel.”

“The Holiday Inn,” Yvetta added.

“So we started in a Holiday Inn,” Walter continued. “We were there about a year and then we branched out into another building. We were moving on up. We were looking to expand. We were looking for a bigger venue.”

“Almost bought a building,” said Yvetta.

The two successfully co-pastored at the Trinity Worship Center for nearly three years but then something happened.

“We were very close to buying a new church building but then we got the call from Walter’s job that they were closing up shop in Illinois and moving everyone down to Radford, Virginia,” said Yvetta.

Kollmorgen had consolidated and moved Walter’s department to the New River Valley.

“We were pastors in a church and we had to leave our members,” said Yvetta.

“That was the hardest thing, because we put so much effort into that,” said Walter. “I mean, I put every bit of energy I had into doing that.”

“But we prayed about it and the Lord gave us the release and said Go!” Yvetta continued. “Our church was going to be OK. Our children were going to be OK and this was the will of God for this season of our life. Virginia is where we were supposed to be. So once we got that OK from the Lord, we had to go.”

In 2009, the Gueste family again pulled up stakes and moved 700 miles away from the area where they’d lived their entire lives. While touring the Kollmorgen facility in Radford, they met Pastor Perry Slaughter, who suggested they attend Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin. There, they have continued their religious work.

Last Sunday, Walter Gueste filled in for head Pastor Steve Willis and gave a rousing and well received sermon to the Valley Harvest congregation. Both Walter and Yvetta give sermons at their newly adopted church when they are called upon to do so. Yvetta also acts as the head of the women’s ministry and both Walter and Yvetta teach a class in Dynamic Marriage at the church.

“The class teaches some tools and techniques that will keep you strong in your relationship as husband and wife,” said Yvetta.

Yvetta obtained an associate degree in Business Management at New River Community College and now works in the finance department of NRCC’s Adult Education program.

Walter and Yvetta both describe life in the New River Valley as noticeably different than their previous experiences in a large metropolitan area.

“People are nicer,” said Walter.

“Commuting to work to downtown Chicago, you would ride the same train at the same time, five days a week,” Yvetta added. “No one said anything to anyone. No one. Everybody sits on the same seat every morning and no one says, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’… nothing.”

“It’s a blessing, the slower pace,” said Walter.

“People in a rural area, there’s no rush,” said Yvetta. “People will stand around and talk for 10 to 15 minutes about nothing. In the city it’s like, ‘We don’t have time.’”

Aside from working and preaching the couple enjoy bowling, festivals, framer’s markets and bicycling.

“I just go where she pulls me,” said Walter with a smile.

“Moving east has been a blessing because we got to see a lot of the country that we hadn’t seen,” said Yvetta.

Since moving east, the couple have visited Myrtle Beach, Virginia Beach, HIlton Head, Washington D.C. and Gatlinburg. They even went to the Mayberry Days Festival in North Carolina.

“Yea, Mayberry,” said Yvetta laughing. “We thought that was a TV show, we didn’t know that was a place!”

Since moving to the New River Valley, the couple gained a daughter-in-law, Rachel, who married their son Christopher on June 20, 2015.

Both grinning now, Walter and Yvetta’s hands intertwine.

“The south is peaceful,” said Yvetta. “We’re glad to be here. Especially at this time in our life. We could have stayed in Illinois, with the hustle and the bustle but as we slide more toward retirement, we’re getting used to a slower pace.”

“I like it,” Walter confirmed. “Even though I miss being up north, I wouldn’t go back. We’re not planning on moving back.”

