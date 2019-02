Raymond McDonald Fisher

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Raymond McDonald Fisher, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with the Lord, his wife, and son Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born May 25, 1935.

Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 21, noon to 2 p.m., at New Hope Church of God. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor T. Michael Bond officiating. Interment follows in Sunset Cemetery. Please see full obit at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2019.

