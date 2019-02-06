Widgetized Section

Ray Roosevelt Williams

Ray Roosevelt Williams, 77, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

He was born in Washington County, Va., Jan. 4, 1942, and was a retired employee of Pulaski Furniture Corp.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Sayers Williams; his parents, Ray Williams and Lola Williams; his brothers, Charles, Donald, Bill, Ted and Jim Williams, all of Pulaski, Va.; his sisters, Charlotte W. Cross of Pulaski, Va., and Ruby Worley, Bristol, Tenn., and his son-in-law, Robert G. Taylor.

Surviving are his stepsons, Wayne McGlothlin (Nancy) and Jerry McGlothlin; stepdaughters, Phyllis M. Hetherington (Mike), Patsy M. Taylor and Linda M. Jones; brothers, Franklin Williams (Martha Jean) and Marvin Williams; grandchildren, Matthew Ray Hetherington, Michael L. Taylor, Jeffrey W. Taylor, Justin L. Taylor and Anderia Carroll, and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 9, at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family is receiving friends 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service following. A private burial is being held at a later date.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

