By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@

southwesttimes.com

Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski is presenting a program on Calfee Training School Sunday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m.

Guy Smith, whose parents attended the school, will give the presentation as part of Black History Month, the American Evolution 2019 Commemoration, and the museum’s Lessons and Legacies Series.

Ratcliffe Museum is at 51 Commerce St., across from the historic train station. Calfee Training School is on West Main Street, near the entrance to the former Magnox and Nanochemonics property.

Smith’s presentation will cover the history of Calfee Training School and the impact it had on Pulaski. He also will speak on current efforts to restore the school building, plans for its use, and how citizens can become involved in the restoration project.

Items pertaining to the Calfee school program already are on display in the museum.

The Ratcliffe is a nonprofit museum.

