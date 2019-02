Randall Lee Meadows

BLAND, Va. — Randall Lee Meadows, age 67, of Bland, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

Funeral service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. The family is receiving friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Goshen Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

