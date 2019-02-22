Radio Show will feature Pulaski youth

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This Saturday’s Pulaski Radio Show produced by the New River Valley Regional Theatre is focusing on youth in the New River Valley.

Pulaski County High School drama teacher Jeff McCoy will bring 11 of his students to participate in Saturday’s show. Another PCHS student, Addie Levy who fronts the group Gate 10, will be providing the musical entertainment for the show. Gate 10’s players range from 9 to 20 years in age and are known for their high energy renditions of bluegrass, gospel and country songs.

Sophie McCroskey, who’s age is somewhere south of double digits, will add her voice to the to Saturday’s musical melee. Middle Schooler Abbie Rose will also be making an appearance.

Just so the youths have at least some idea of what life was like before the internet, John White will make a short, humorous presentation about growing up in Appalachia in his day.

Veteran musical director Karen Zucco Melton will provide sound effects for the show while millennial entrepreneur Luke Allison, will act as the Master of Ceremonies for Saturday’s event.

A game show pitting the youngsters against more seasoned citizens will likely provide much amusement, as will the gardening and gossip of radio show regulars Hyacinth, Violet, Lilly and Rose.

In addition, there will be a murder mystery segment that will shed light on the Italian Southwest Virginia Mafia, who are said to meet at the Merc and whose members include Muscles Marinara, Inky Calamari and maybe even some members of the PCHS student body.

Naturally, Robin Brooke, founder of the NRV Regional Theatre, will be highly visible and actively wrangling Saturday’s student masses.

The show will start promptly at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pulaski Theatre. Expect much audience participation, prizes and fun. Tickets cost $15 for adults. Children 12 and under only pay $5.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2019.

Comments

comments