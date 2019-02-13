Radford holding logo design contest

RADFORD — Members of the creative community are invited to take part in a logo design contest for Radford’s April 27 Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Rodeo.

The winning design becomes the official T-shirt design for the 2019 food truck rodeo. The t-shirts will be sold during the event and the winning designer will be announced onstage that day.

The winner also receives a $100 prize.

Entries should be submitted via email to rollinontheriverrodeo@gmail.com. The deadline is Feb. 28.

February 13, 2019

