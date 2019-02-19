Rachel Hypes McCoy

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Rachel Hypes McCoy of McCoy, Virginia, left this world to enter the gates of Heaven with her Lord Jesus Christ. A faithful wife, loving mother and doting grandmother, she looked forward to “going home” to Heaven to join her late husband, Buford McCoy, and other departed family members.

Born in Parrot, VA to the late John and Cynthia Bane Hypes, Rachel made her life and home with husband Buford in McCoy, VA. Retired from Virginia Tech, Rachel cherished most her occupation as “Granny.” She took pride in homemaking, gardening and cultivating heirloom flowers, active participation in several churches, and hosting prayer meetings in her home with friends and fellow church members. She believed church wasn’t just a building….but that God desired us to minister and care for anyone he brought to our path.

Triumphant even through dementia, Rachel thrived and resurged during her nursing home years in Activity Programs at Highland Ridge Nursing Center. She also developed a following through Facebook and captured the hearts of many who never met her…but were inspired with her faith, wit, wisdom, and tales from years past. She leaves us with a legacy and consummate example of southern charm, grace, sheer determination and devotion.

Rachel is survived by son Tim McCoy (& Brenda), Dublin, VA; grandson Tim W. McCoy (& Cindy) of McCoy, VA; grandson Clay McCoy, Christiansburg, VA; niece Hazel Smith of Blacksburg, VA; close friend Velma Fisher, Christiansburg VA, and many great-nieces/nephews.

Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg VA. Celebration of life and homegoing services Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2 PM in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel by Officiant Bill Brown. Interment to follow at the McCoy Family Cemetery, Centennial Road, Blacksburg VA.

The family would like to thank many special friends at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation and Memory Care Center and caregivers of Good Samaritan Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the McCoy Family Cemetery, In Memory of Rachel McCoy, 2010 Seymour Drive, Blacksburg VA 24060.

“Don’t cry for someone you know is going to Heaven; I’m not afraid, and you shouldn’t be either. Don’t look down; I’m not there, and ain’t nothing there to see…instead, look up! And just continue to be sweet and kind so one of these days you will be up there with me.” -Granny Rachel

