The Pulaski Count Board of Supervisors met Monday evening and though they passed no new action items, they were treated to two health related presentations.

In the first presentation, Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell told the board of what she considered to be the most serious health issues in the county.

In somewhat of a surprise, Bissell first listed the prevalence and spread of Sexual Transmitted Infections, claiming that 1 in 2 individuals in the United States will get an STI by the time they reach age 26. According to Bissell, the U.S. leads the world in sexually transmitted infections. In addition, Bissell claims that most of these diseases do not display any symptoms, so that many individuals do not know they are infected.

To combat this, the health department has a program that encourages individuals to get tested for STI’s. Billboard space has already been purchased and plans are in the works to place advertisements on buses in Pulaski, Radford and Blacksburg. They are also working in conjunction with Radford University Communications department to produce movie trailers urging individuals to get tested. Testing is free and anonymous.

The second issue is drug use or addiction, which Bissell insisted must be viewed as a disease and not a moral failing. The health department is partnering with New River Community Services with an educational campaign that uses the slogan “The face of addiction is mine.” Bissell mentioned how the focus has been placed on opioid addiction but that increasingly methamphetamine and even heroin use have become more widespread. The health department is working to combat this through educational campaigns in the schools and through New River Community Services.

Bissell voiced her support for medication assisted treatment for addiction because this results in more stable home relationships and less interaction with law enforcement, even if those treated never stop using these replacement drugs.

Next, a group of students from Virginia Tech led by Dr. Emily Satterwhite made a presentation entitled Community Concerns near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. The presentation was based on their study, which documented community concerns and analyzed pollutant levels of the plant. The arsenal is the nation’s largest supplier of propellant for artillery for the military and has been in operation since 1941.

Pollutants of major concern affecting the water and soil adjacent to the plant include polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) and perchlorate. The students mentioned that due to the presence of PCB’s, the New River has been listed as an impaired watershed since 2002, most especially in areas below the arsenal. PCBs in the New River are higher than what is considered safe but since this chemical is no longer being used, it is believed the emissions are from activities in the distant past.

Exposure to perchlorate, which is used in explosives, increases risk of hypothyroidism. Though there were levels of this toxin found in drinking water around the site, levels of perchlorate are below minimum risk levels.

In addition a drone study analyzing the discharge from open air burning at the plant found levels of cyanide and other noxious chemicals to be well above predicted levels.

That said, most levels of measured pollution were well below the danger level and as mentioned, PCB usage was discontinued more than 20 years prior.

The second part of the study involved a survey given to government employees, teachers and employees living around the arsenal. Responses as to whether the arsenal had a positive impact on the community were overwhelmingly favorable. Likewise, health concerns among those surveyed were present but most considered these to be minimal.

The presentation ended with students appealing for more transparency with regards to what happens at the arsenal and asking that the community be more involved with the arsenal’s decision-making process, especially as it relates to the health of the community at large.

RAAP employs approximately 500 individuals and sits on 4,000 acres in Pulaski and Montgomery counties.

