Pulaski Seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwestitmes.com

There was a large turnout at Pulaski’s Senior Center on Thursday, as those in attendance were treated to a Valentine’s day meal along with some special guest speakers.

Before lunch, Gary Martin of AMVETS presented a large screen TV to the senior center.

“Jamie Radcliffe (Pulaski Town Council) approached us about it and said they were in need, so we stepped up and donated a 70-inch smart TV for them,” said Martin.

Representatives from local law enforcement were also at the event in recognition of the Virginia Triad, which is a program created by the Virginia Attorney General’s office.

Janet Brennend is a member of the Pulaski Area Triad.

“The Triad consists of three elements, senior citizens, law enforcement and the community at large,” Brennend explained. “The overall goal is to make sure we come together to keep our community safe for our older adults, so that we can help prevent elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. That means taking advantage of older and incapacitated adults vulnerabilities for someone else’s gain.”

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy J.D. Price came to the luncheon.

“We want to be engaged in the community to keep everybody focused on being healthy and to help them be aware of modern issues, especially regarding technology, which they aren’t necessarily accustomed to dealing with.”

According to a recent study, nearly three billion dollars are stolen from the elderly every year in the United States.

Safety is always a concern but health is, perhaps, the topic of biggest interest for this crowd.

Lisa Webb and Tristen Perry of Americare were on hand to give free blood pressure readings to anyone who desired to see how their metabolic compared to their systolic.

As the seniors sat down to eat, Laura Reasor of the Virginia Cooperative extension whipped up a stir fry while demonstrating healthy cooking techniques. After lunch, Sharon Miller of Medi Hospice shared some heart healthy diets and activities with the seniors.

“This is where the seniors can come anytime between 8:30 and 4:30, Monday through Friday, to watch TV, drink a cup of coffee, sit and talk to Amy, play a game like scrabble or checkers or any other card game,” said Marion Wojcik, who works in the Pulaski Town Manager’s office.

Amy is Amy Hopkins, the assistant to Barbara Tate who runs the senior center. Amy is known for answering calls to fetch items for the elderly, whether she’s on duty or not.

The Senior Center was packed on this occasion and the king sized television is sure to bring even more folks in to socialize at the Pulaski Senior Center.

“They love coming in here because there’s someone here that really wants to see them and it makes such a big difference and they’re treated with dignity and respect,” said Wojcik. “It’s great to have such a large group, we’re going to have more of these things.”

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2019.

