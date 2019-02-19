Pulaski PD recognizes achievements

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Eight Pulaski Police Department employees were recognized Friday in a statement from the department. These officers were recognized for selfless service, exemplary performance and for going above and beyond the normal call of duty.

While the attempt was made to publicly recognize all of these officers, some citations, narratives and photos were unavailable due to ongoing investigations.

P.O. II M.A. Dunford was named as the C Squad Officer of the Year and the 2018 Officer of the Year for the Department.

In the narrative for his award it say, “By now you have heard that POIII Dunford is a well-rounded officer who strives for self-improvement and to be an asset to his shift. You will have heard that he is selfless and quite literally a life saver. What you may not know is that he is one of the most dependable officers we have.”

Dunfords willingness to fill in for sick fellow officers and to take on special assignments was also noted.

“He serves on both SWAT and the Bike patrol and never complains about all the training and extra commitment they require,” it said. “POIII Dunford is motivated, experienced, professional and dependable. He is an asset to his shift, the patrol division and to this department. Our community is lucky to have him serving its citizens, this department and its members.”

Dunford was also awarded the Life Saving Award. June 22, 2018, Dunford responded to a home in reference to a nonresponsive subject. When he arrived on scene, he found the individual in full code (no pulse and not breathing) so he immediately began to administer CPR until rescue units arrived and took over. The subject regained a heartbeat and started breathing on his own while Dunford was still on the scene. In his supervisors own words, “Due to Dunford’s quick response and action with CPR, he was able to assist Rescue with Saving this life.”

Morgan Akers was recognized as the 2018 Non-Sworn Employee of the Year. Akers is the secretary for the Town of Pulaski Police Department. P.O. II T.P. Croteau was recognized as the A Squad Officer of the Year. P.O. III T.A. Suydam was recognized as the B Squad Officer of the Year.

Cpl. A.S. Thompson was recognized as the D Squad Officer of the Year. In the narrative for his award, it states, “Cpl. Thompson has had a busy year. He has just completed his first full year as a supervisor and has grown into that role much faster than would normally be expected. I attribute that to his dedication to doing things the right way and the drive to be the best that he can be for the good of his shift.”

It goes on to state, “Cpl. Thompson took part in field training three officers and has become a key member of the departments FTO Staff. He will help ensure that new officers continue to receive the highest level of training the department has to offer.”

Sgt. D.F. Grim and Cpl. J.K. Day were awarded the Life Saving Award due to actions taken Dec. 19, 2018. The two arrived at a Pulaski location after receiving a report of an unresponsive male subject suspected of overdosing on both methamphetamine and heroin. Upon arrival, they found the man sitting upright, pale in color and barely breathing.

Sgt. Grim passed his naloxone to Cpl. Day, who quickly administered it to the unresponsive male. Within minutes, the subject began breathing deeply, established a normal breathing pattern and began to regain his normal color. By the time EMS arrived on scene 13 minutes later, the subject was able to walk on his own to the EMS vehicle for evaluation. Due to their quick response and ability to remain calm under pressure, a life was saved.

Detective R.E. Riddle was recognized as the 2018 Detective of the Year.

Two officers, POIII Brown and POIII Suydam, received Distinguished Service awards. The citation states, “In 2018, we decided to re-evaluate the shoot house project and decide whether or not to cut our losses or start new. It was decided that the project was worth finishing but we needed guidance on how to complete it. Were it not for the expertise of both POIII Brown and POIII Suydam, the project would have been scrapped. Their knowledge and skills, combined with many hours of work on their days off, have brought us almost to realization of the completed project.”

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2019.

Comments

comments