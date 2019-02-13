Pulaski Church of God rising from the ashes

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Progress on the new Pulaski Church of God continues, albeit at a somewhat slower pace than was originally projected.

In the last few days, when the weather was dry enough, the concrete floor on one of the two buildings being constructed was poured. This building, which is next to the Family Life Center (also owned by the Pulaski Church of God), will provide classrooms and office space for the church.

The building farthest from the Family Life Center will serve as the Pulaski Church of God main sanctuary. Currently, there is layer of thick blue plastic over the floor of the second structure, which will act as a vapor barrier when the concrete is poured for the main sanctuary.

The general contractor on the project is J.H. Batten Inc. out of Walkertown, North Carolina. Kenny Grubbs is the foreman for the job.

“We’re supposed to pour concrete on the section you see in the blue Thursday morning,” said Grubbs.

The last time the Southwest Times came to visit the site was late October.

“We were still working on the footers when I talked to you,” said Grubbs. “it’s been the same routine since I talked to you last. We’ve been getting two or three days of work in each week. We listen to the weather man and listen to what we can get done before it rains because you’ve got to get it prepped and you’ve got to get it inspected. So it takes a day or two because you’ve got to jump through all the hoops and that’s the way we’ve been going. We keep plugging away at it.”

Steel beams, which will be used as a framework for both buildings, have already been stored at the worksite.

“Once the concrete is poured, then we’ll start setting up the steel,” said Grubbs. “There’s still a lot of work to be done on the site and outside the building but if we can get a roof on that thing, we’ll be ready to go.”

As readers know, the end of last year was exceptionally wet and the beginning of this year can’t exactly be called arid. This has resulted in some delays in the project.

“Yeah, it’s off to a gangbuster start this year too,” said Grubb. “Hopefully we’ll be able to start setting the steel by the end of this month but last time you were here, I told you it would be the end of December too,” said Grubb with a chuckle.

Grubb hopes to start erecting the steel skeleton of the structures by the end of this month.

“We’re maybe a little less than a year out,” said Grubbs. “Our original contract was 13 months and we’ve lost a month and a half, maybe two months, for weather.”

Though 2019 has had a wet beginning, it is doubtful that this year’s rainfall will match 2018’s record precipitation levels, which bodes well for progress on the church.

“Hopefully we’ll finish sooner than in one year’s time,” said Grubb. “They’ve got their eye set on a Christmas opening right now.”

Today, Pulaski Church of God holds Sunday services in the upper floor of the adjacent Family Life Center, which was not seriously damaged in the fire that burnt down the sanctuary and adjoining building. If they do open the doors to the new church by Christmas, that will mark almost three years since the main sanctuary was completely destroyed by this fire back in January 2017.

