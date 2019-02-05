Pu-LOVE-ski design committee formed

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A handful of concerned citizens braved the cold weather late last week to meet at the Pulaski Theatre to discuss the LOVEwork initiative. The meeting was called by Pulaski on Main’s Interim Executive Director Catherine Van Noy for the purpose of hearing ideas related to erecting a LOVEwork in the town of Pulaski.

“Tonight we had our second Pu-LOVE-ski Meeting, which was designed to invite people to come and participate in the project,” said Van Noy. “We have a group of stalwart followers who I’ve committed to be on the design committee.”

These LOVEworks can be found all over the state of Virginia and are a part of a statewide branding initiative designed to promote tourism. The campaign is related to the Virginia is for Lovers slogan that was adopted 50 years ago. LOVE works all feature the letters L-O-V-E and are they usually made into a sculpture, although a very few LOVE works are two dimensional.

The dozen individuals attending the meeting are now part of Pulaski Love Works Design Committee, which is charged with deciding what the Pulaski LOVE work should look like. Everyone at the meeting seemed to agree that Pulaski’s newest artwork should be three dimensional but as far as what colors or materials should be used, these ideas are still in the discussion phase.

Likewise, the location of the Pulaski LOVE work has not been decided but there is a strong consensus that it should be located at the Pulaski Train Depot.

Part of the Pu-LOVE-ski meeting was dedicated to looking at other LOVE works that have already been erected in Virginia to give the newly formed committee some ideas.

“I think it’s a great idea to have a focal point to bring people into community and tie into the bigger statewide tourism initiative,” said committee member Tim Goff. “I’ve been to a lot of other LOVE signs and I think the one in Salem is really Cool. The one in Abingdon is in a really good location across from the Barter Theatre but It’s kind of boring because it’s just white letters.”

“I think tonight’s meeting was great,” said committee member Rhea Brown. “They have lots of good ideas. I like the idea of doing different scenes on different letters.”

Up and coming business owner Luke Allison expressed his LOVE work idea at the meeting. “What if the Love sign was on train tracks and it was moving around with smoke coming out of the V and a conductor waving out of the middle of the O and there is a light on the front of the L. The E could be a red caboose.”

It was remarked that Allison’s idea is both ambitious and complicated … but possible.

Committee member Tina Shelton was less specific but more succinct in her feelings about the evening’s meeting.

“I love Pulaski,” said Shelton. On this point there was unanimous agreement amongst the members of the Pulaski LOVE works design committee.

To check out LOVE works throughout the state go to virginia.org/love/.

Suggestions for the project can be emailed to william.paine@southwesttimes.com and they will be passed on to Pu-LOVE-ski committee members.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2019.

Comments

comments