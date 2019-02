Progress continues on PCMS

Courtesy Photo

Monday was a big day for those excited about the future of the new unified middle school in the county. The first concrete was poured in preparation for further construction. Crews have taken advantage of the unusually warm weather this week to continue pushing forward with the construction phase of the project. The new Pulaski County Middle School is currently still scheduled to open in Fall 2020.

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2019.

Comments

comments