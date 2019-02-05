Police: Man shot after drawing shotgun

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Pulaski early Sunday was shot and wounded by Virginia State Police after allegedly summonsing them to Interstate 81 and aiming a shotgun at them.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Pulaski Police Department issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) for a GMC Sierra pickup truck after it was involved in a motor vehicle crash and failed to stop. A short time later, the vehicle’s driver called 911 and told authorities he was at mile marker 104 on Interstate 81.

State Police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and found the pickup truck on the shoulder of the interstate, with a male inside. Geller said the man exited the truck with a shotgun.

Despite attempts by state and county officers to negotiate with the man to surrender and put down the firearm, Geller said he fired a shot into the hillside and then turned aimed the shotgun at the officers. At that point, officers fired, wounding the suspect.

The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. An updated condition is unavailable from the hospital without the man’s identity.

Geller said the trooper who fired the shot that wounded the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, as is customary under Virginia State Police policy. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the state police’s Wytheville Field Office is conducting an investigation into the 3:49 a.m. shooting.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2019.

Comments

comments