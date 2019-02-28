Poe named to All-Region basketball team

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County senior Ben Poe was the lone Cougar basketball player selected as a part of the All-Region 4D team, announced Thursday after voting by the region coaches took place Wednesday.

Poe was selected as an honorable mention for the team. He is joined in that group by senior Thomas Adams of William Byrd, junior Elijah Butler of Amherst county, junior Weston Burcham of Carroll County, sophomore Ethan English of Salem, sophomore Darius Hairston of Bassett and senior Gabriel McKay of Liberty Christian Academy.

The second team consists of senior Tri’Mayal Cash of LCA, senior Cole Epperly of Blacksburg, sophomores Zymir Faulkner and Nicalas Motley of Charlottesville, senior Trevor Robinson of Jefferson Forest, junior Reashawn Spaulding of EC Glass, senior Perry Warner of Jefferson Forest and senior Ny’rek Wheeler of GW Danville.

The first team consists of junior Alex Blanchard and senior Isaiah Donaldson of Salem, senior Stephen Burggraf of LCA, senior Grant Johnston of Blacksburg, seniors Carlos Poole and Shunta Wilson of GW Danville, senior Jordan Richeson of Jefferson Forest and senior Raykwon Spaulding of EC Glass.

The Region 4D Player of the Year is Richeson of Jefferson Forest and the Coach of the Year is Cameron Shepherd of Jefferson Forest.

