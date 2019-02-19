Phyllis Ann Stowers

Phyllis Ann Stowers, 70, of Dublin, was born August 26, 1948 in Pulaski and went to be with the Lord February 17, 2019. We praise our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as he received Mama at 3:45 a.m. on the 17. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruby Collins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John O. Stowers, a daughter, Carrie Marlena Stowers, a brother, Garland Collins and a granddaughter Layna Ann Lambert.

She is survived by her son, John Jeffrey Stowers; daughters, Cheri Dawn Stowers, Mary Ann Taylor and Jessica Lindsay Stowers; sister, Janice Nunn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Patsy Collins and Mike and Becky Collins; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law and cousins.

We celebrate Phyllis and her life for she was a devoted wife to her husband, John, until his death in March 2011. She was also a loving mother to her children.

Phyllis was a member of the Church of God. She traveled in gospel singing groups until the mid-1990’s. She worked as a Dietary Supervisor at Pulaski Community Hospital for 15 years and was a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19 at 1 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers Bishop Marcus Harrison and Rev. Lenny Hall officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow the service at Hufford Cemetery, Pulaski Co. The family will, also, be receiving friends after the interment at the home of Phyllis Stowers, 5174 New Dublin Church Road, Dublin.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

