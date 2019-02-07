Phillip Carlyle Tickle

Phillip Carlyle Tickle, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born July 21, 1948 in Radford, he was the son of the late Charles Ballard Tickle, Sr. and Stella Mae Webb Tickle. His father-in-law and mother-in-law; Walter and Ruby Horton, brothers; James “Jimmy” Webb Tickle, Charles B. “Bugs” Tickle and wife, Jean H. Tickle and sister-in-law; Doris White also preceded him in death.

Phil retired as Captain of the Pulaski Fire Department after serving 34 years. He and his wife, Helen owned and operated the Lock Shop & Curiosity Shop on Bob White Blvd. in Pulaski for many years and had at one time managed the Pulaski Theatre on Main Street.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Helen Horton Tickle, Pulaski; very special friends

Billy Friend, Rodney Rorrer, Robey Kiser and all of Phil’s friends and co-workers within the Fire Department, rescue squad and first responders; Sister-in-laws Nancy Thornton and Katherine Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Herman Sarver and Todd Garwood officiating. Friends from the Fire Department will serve as Pall Bearers. Interment will follow at the Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the funeral home.

The family wants to thank all Doctors, nurses and staff that helped Phil throughout the years.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2019.

Comments

comments