Philemon G. Hinton

Philemon G. Hinton, 68, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Feb. 9, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mae Hinton. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Webb Hinton; sons, Lamar Hinton and Jalee Webb; daughter, Lolitta Bishop; grandchildren, Avhan Hinton Gray, Jawarie Dean, Lexington Hinton Gray and Ambria Davidson; Uncle C. and Jacqueline Finley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Shirley Crouse, Perry and June Whorley, Teresa Muse, Kurt and Sabrina Webb; grandson, Kingston Martin; two god-daughters, Keishia Hampton and Shila Banks, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

