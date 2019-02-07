Peggy Lue Taylor Hubble

Peggy Lue Taylor Hubble, age 81, of Pulaski went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 05, 2019. Peggy is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Curtis M Hubble; and her devoted parents, Hurley and Gertrude Taylor and sister Rubye Creech. Peggy is survived by her sister Audrey Register; her son, Mark L. Hubble (Peggy L Hubble); and her daughter, Jennifer H Brashear (Robert Brashear); grandchildren Jeffrey Hubble, Amber (Rob) Blasczyk, Marcia (Joe) Elliott, Joanna (Darren) Epperly, Alyssa L. Brashear, Alexis L. Brasher, along with five great grandchildren, and devoted friends and family.

Throughout the years Peggy was an active and devoted member of Memorial Baptist Church, multiple bridge groups, the New River Valley Fine Arts Center, and the Sunset Hills Garden Club.

Above all, Peggy’s life was lived devoted to the Lord, her children and many wonderful family and friends. She was the rock and foundation of an example of what family, love, and faith should be.

A celebration of her life will be held at Memorial Baptist Church, Pulaski, VA Friday February 8 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Interment immediately following Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA. The Family will receive friends an hour before the service at the Church. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2019.

Comments

comments