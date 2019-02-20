PCSO seeking information on shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on an investigation into a Sunday shooting on Case Knife Ridge Road.

Deputies and officers from Pulaski Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Case Knife Ridge Road around 9 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a female inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the arm, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell.

The shooting victim, identified as Miranda Miller, was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. The investigation is ongoing, so no further details are being released.

Worrell is asking anyone with information on the shooting call the sheriff’s office at 980-7800.

