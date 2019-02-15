PCHS Senior of the Month

Pulaski County High School Senior of the Month for January is Josiah Williams. He is the son of Mia Williams. In the nomination form it said, “Josiah is a self-starter who helps to motivate those around him-a true leader in the classroom. He takes pride in his work and takes the time to perform the task correctly the first time. He is responsible and can be counted on to honor his commitments. Josiah has assisted with catering for the prom and summer programs, both on his own time. He is a student that stands out with great optimism. He carries himself with great confidence whether it be in academics or extra-curricular activities. Josiah has a wonderful sense of humor which everyone enjoys. He is always volunteering to help with a huge smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Josiah radiates friendliness to all.” In his spare time, Josiah can be found working his after school job. Upon graduation Josiah is planning to attend college to become a teacher. Pictured here are (front, from left) Mia Williams, Josiah Williams and Jeremiah Williams. Back: Pulaski County School Board members Tim Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Michael Barbour and Bill Benson.

