By DAVID GRAVELY

Select members of the Pulaski County High School Choral Department, under the direction of Mrs. Angela Talbert, traveled to Carroll County High School Saturday to participate in the District 7 All-District Chorus event.

The mixed chorus, which was under the direction of Jeremy Craft, choral director at the University of Lynchburg, consisted of students from 21 schools. The treble chorus was under the direction of Dr. Meredith Bowen, choral director at Radford University.

“These students ranged from freshmen to seniors,” Talbert said. “They spent the weekend together making beautiful music together. They worked very hard in preparing their material for the Saturday concert. The performance was presented in front of a filled auditorium and was said to be one of the best district performances in recent years.”

Seventeen PCHS choir students traveled to Carroll County for the event. They included seniors Angel Akers, Meagan Cox, Noah Hylton, Riley Jarrells, Matthew Linkous, Beth Shelor and Kamryn Short. From the junior class were Jericca Morgan and Connor Sheppard. Grace Bailey, Corie Craig and Arianna Ratliff joined from the sophomore class and Carrie Blankenship, Mandi Hopper, Krystal Mattson, Faith O’Dell and Jack Price were selected from the freshman class.

In addition to working on the All-District performance, All-Virginia Chorus auditions were held Friday afternoon at the event. Students from across Virginia will gather in Richmond April 4-6 to participate in that prestigious event.

Four PCHS students were selected to be a part of that group. Meagan Cox will represent PCHS in the All-Virginia Treble Choir while Riley Jarrells, Beth Shelor and Kamryn Short will represent PCHS in the state Mixed Choir.

“During my 25-year tenure as the choral director for PCHS, I have never had more than three students make All-State in the same year. This is a new and exciting record for us,” said Talbert. “This is truly an honor for these students. I know it will be one of the highlights of their high school careers.”

