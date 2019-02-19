PC indoor track and field advance to states

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County indoor track and field athletes traveled to Roanoke College Saturday with hopes of earning Region 4D championships and the chance to advance to the state meet.

For the Lady Cougars, senior Grace Boone earned two region titles. She took first in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 3:05.70 and first in the 500-meter with a time of 1:18.10. She also earned fifth place in the 300-meter with a time of 44.82. Both of her wins were listed as part of the 21 total performances that met the MileSplit US Second Team standard. Her time in the 500-meter was one of only five on the day to qualify for the U.S. First Team standards.

Señor Betsy Nall took third in the 1,000-meter with a time of 3:16.82. She also finished fourth in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:36.25.

Sophomore Kelsey Arnold finished second in the long jump with a leap of 16’10”. She also finished third in the triple jump at 35’4.5”, fourth in the 55-meter with a time of 7.71, 11th in the 300-meter with a time of 47.24.

Freshman Ciarra Truehart finished 16th in the long jump with a leap of 11’11.2”.

Junior Allyson Castle took fifth place in the 1,000-meter with a time of 3:18.36.

Sophomore Presley Martin finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.81. She also earned eighth in the high jump with a 4’4” jump.

Senior Shanece Lewis took eighth in the 55-meter race with a time of 7.86.

Junior Madison Woolwine finished fourth in the 500-meter with a time of 1:23.91 and sixth in the 300-meter with a time of 45.33.

The women’ 4×400-meter relay team of Betsy Ball, Courtney Cregger, Madison Woolwine and Allyson Castle finished fifth with a time of 4:32.07.

The Lady Cougars finished the day in third place overall. Blacksburg took first with 146 points. EC Glass finished second with 97 points. Pulaski County took third with 77.5 points. Liberty Christian Academy was fourth with 75 points. Jefferson Forest was fifth with 50, Amherst County was sixth with 39, Charlottesville was seventh with 36 points and William Byrd was eighth with 22.5 points. Salem finished a distant ninth with just 15 points. GW Danville was 10th with 12 points and Bassett finished 11th with one point.

Boone, Nall, Castle, Woolwine, Lewis, Arnold, Martin, Truehart and the 4×400-meter relay team were all good enough to qualify for the MileStat.com Elite Standard or higher.

In the men’s’ portion, senior EJ Horton earned a region championship in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.60. This finish was also good enough to be listed as part of the 21 total performances that met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Senior Shaun King earned a region title in the 500-meter race with a time of 1:08.83. He also took seventh in the 300-meter with a time of 38.58. His first place finish in the 500-meter was listed as the final Cougar time that met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Senior Noah Whitlow finished second in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:43.77. He also earned a fourth place finish in the 3,200-meter with a time of 10:22.74.

Senior Adam Bennett finished fifth in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 1:14.99.

Senior Nathan Rice finished 16th in the 55-meter with a time of 7.47.

Senior Cade Compton took fourth in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:51.27 and seventh in the 3,200-meter with a time of 10:40.76.

Sophomore Zach Fox took sixth in the 1,000-meter with a time of 2:47.73.

Freshman Armonte Lewis took eighth in the long jump with a 19’5.5” effort. He also took eighth in the 300-meter with a time of 38.59.

Freshman JJ Gulley took second place in the high jump with a 6’ effort. He also finished 10th in the long jump with a 19’1” leap.

Junior Jacob Akers earned fourth in the shot put with a 39’0.5” toss.

Junior Tristen Bowden finished sixth in the shot put with a 38’0.5” throw.

Junior Brayden Smith took eighth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.84.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Armonte Lewis, Nathan Rice, John Lyman, EJ Horton took fourth place with a time of 1:38.27.

The 4×400-meter relay team of Shaun King, Armonte Lewis, Adam Bennett and Julian Black took sixth place with a time of 9:34.35.

The 4×800-meter relay team of James Guthrie, Even Hull, Nathan Price and Bryce Martin finished seventh with a time of 9:34.35.

Overall, the Cougars finished in their place in the region. Blacksburg took first with 125 points. Liberty Christian Academy finished second with 86 points. Jefferson Forest was fourth with 78 points. EC Glass finished fifth with 77, Amherst County was sixth with 41 and Charlottesville was seventh with 38 points. Salem finished a distant eighth with 29 points, William Byrd was ninth with 23 and Bassett was 10th with nine points.

Fox, Black, Whitlow, Compton, King, Lewis, Bennett, Smith, Horton, Rice, Gulley, Bowden, the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800-meter relay teams were all good enough to qualify for the MileStat.com Elite Standard or higher.

The two squads will travel back to Roanoke College Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, for the Group 4A state meet.

