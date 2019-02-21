PC downs Byrd to advance to Region title game

By DAVID GRAVELY

It was not even close to her best offensive performance, but the last two points may have been the biggest of her career yet for junior Maddie Ratcliff.

With just 5.6 seconds remaining on the clock, the Lady Cougars had rallied back from a 12 point deficit in the third quarter, tied the score at 47-47 and they had the ball.

Ratcliff had attempted to drive the baseline moments earlier, but Head Coach Bradley Sutphin called timeout. That was fortunate, because Ratcliff had been fouled on her shot, but no call made.

Freshman Ally Fleener sent the ball inbound to Ratcliff, who immediately drove the baseline again, spun and shot. The ball bounced out, but like a thousand times before, Ratcliff got her own rebound and immediately put it back up. As the ball fell through the net for two, the buzzer sounded. Pulaski County 49, William Byrd 47.

On this night, Maddie Ratcliff and the rest of the Lady Cougar basketball team became Pulaski County super heroes. With the win, they will play Friday night against Carroll County, who defeated Jefferson Forest in the other Region semifinal game, for the Region 4D championship. They also earned an automatic berth in the Group 4A State tournament, which will begin next Friday.

“Man just so proud of our girls! They just battled all night,” Coach Sutphin said. “I knew it was going to be a tough game and we were going to have to make some plays down the stretch. The girls just made enough plays to win and that’s all that matter. Erin Russell played lights out and that gave us a spark. We talk about finishing every possession and Maddie did that at the end. I’m just very happy for all our girls and thank you to all the fans and students who came out. It was crazy!”

The game didn’t start out that well for Pulaski County. The Lady Cougars trailed 10-7 at the end of the first and after being outscored 17-13 in the second period went into the halftime break down 27-20. Both team had trouble finding the net.

The third period was a bit closer for the Lady Cougars, but they were still outscored 12-10 and trailing 39-30 at the end of the third.

William Byrd tried to slow the game down, but it backfired badly. Pulaski County got more aggressive defensively and created turnovers, making good on just enough of them to draw closer.

With 2:16 remaining the score was knotted up at 45-45. Both teams shot and missed, but a Byrd player was fouled and made both free throws to go up 47-45. The Lady Cougars got the ball back with 1:18 remaining and brought the ball down the floor. A shot went up and missed. Fleenor rebounded and was fouled on the shot attempt. She made good on both free throws to tie the game at 47-47 and bring about the final exciting six seconds.

In a glimpse of good things to come, the Lady Cougars were led by three freshmen Thursday in scoring.

Fleenor scored 19 points, had nine rebounds, one steal, two assists and one block. Freshman Taryn Blankenship earned a double double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block. Not to be left out, freshman Erin Russell scored 10 points, had two rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Ratcliff finished the game with just five points, but the final two were the biggest of the season. She also earned nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Fellow junior Alaina Akers kicked in three points, one rebound, an assist and two steals. Freshman Courtney Cregger added two rebounds, an assist and a block.

Senior Megan Grant, who will be spending the next few years playing softball at Elon University, led the Terriers with 19 points. Sydney Burton added 11. Morgan Webb and Anna Becirevic added six points each. Emile McCaskill added five.

“What a great atmosphere,” Ratcliff said. “Man, we just want to keep playing and winning. We’ll give it everything we’ve got. We get each others backs every night. We really appreciate everybody coming out tonight. I hope we have a packed gym again Friday.”

The last time Pulaski County won a Region title the man in charge was Buddy Farris. His 1996-97 squad won the Roanoke Valley District Championship and Northwest Region Championship. During the 1995-96 season, he won the district and region titles and made it to the Final 8 in the state, earning AAA Coach of the Year honors along the way.

It seemed fitting that Thursday, as the Lady Cougars huddled together in the center of the court with the student section to celebrate, Coach Farris came out to shake hands and offer his congratulations to Coach Sutphin and his staff.

Once a Cougar, always a Cougar.

Game time Friday at the Cougar Den is set for 6 p.m. Tickets will be $7 and Cougar All-Sports Passes will not be honored.

