Patricia (Pat) Linkous

December 23, 1946 – February 16, 2019

Patricia (Pat) Linkous, a long-time resident of Pulaski, died Saturday the February 16 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born in 1946, Pat was the widow of Louis Linkous and the daughter of the late Frances (Frankie) Knode Casey, and Kenneth Knode.

Affectionately known as ‘Mother’, she is survived by sons; James Riffe, Master Sergeant Tim Riffe (Margaret), Kevin Riffe, Rob Riffe, Bryan Riffe, and Josh Riffe, all of Pulaski. Step-children Janet Strader (Preston) of Floyd, Regina McPeak of Floyd, Crickett Linkous (Sandra) of McCoy and Obie Linkous of Radford. Pat is also survived by her sister Sue Smith (Larry Davis) of Willis.

Her large family also includes 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Extremely important in Pat’s life were Jessica Fowlkes, Rachael Sanchez, Pam Hawkins, Lester (Sophie) Kimbrough, Jewel Stuart and Mary Stuart.

Pat was a caregiver for many years. She enjoyed coaching her young children’s teams in football and baseball. She was the first female fast-pitch baseball coach in Dayton, Ohio in 1977. She always enjoyed cheering for her favorite teams, Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.

The entire family would like to thank the LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski ICU department for the wonderful care and attention they provided to Pat while in their care for the final week of her life.

Family will receive friends at her home 1412 Prospect Avenue, Pulaski on Wednesday, February 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

The Linkous family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

February 19, 2019.

