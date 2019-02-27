On Duty at sea

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Waite

Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Joshua Snyder, right, from Dublin trains sailors on propulsion system monitoring in main engine room two aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) Feb. 20 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bainbridge is conducting COMPTUEX with Carrier Strike Group 12, the components of which embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems assets to create and sustain operational capability. This enables them to prepare for and conduct global operations, have effective and lasting command and control, and demonstrate dedication and commitment to becoming the strongest warfighting force for the Navy and for the nation.

Written by: Editor on February 27, 2019.

Comments

comments